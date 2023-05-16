Jennison Associates LLC Sells 111,747 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,747 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Core & Main worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,775,171 shares of company stock worth $328,449,179 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.