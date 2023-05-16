Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 73,542 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

BYD opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

