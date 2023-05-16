Jennison Associates LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,787,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,090 shares of company stock valued at $611,179. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

