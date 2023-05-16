Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,977 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

