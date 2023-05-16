161,444 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,241,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Herc by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Herc by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 44.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.49.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

