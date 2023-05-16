Jennison Associates LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BURL opened at $175.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

