Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 399,382 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 399,382 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

