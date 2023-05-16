IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 43,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

