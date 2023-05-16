IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CZA opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.