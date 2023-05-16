IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
CZA opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $95.60.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.