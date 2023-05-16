IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

