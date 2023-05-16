Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

