Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Hologic worth $31,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

