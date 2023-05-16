Jennison Associates LLC Sells 206,688 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.52% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,789 shares of company stock worth $4,817,040. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

