Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,436 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Wingstop worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.17.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

