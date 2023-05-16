Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Five9 worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.