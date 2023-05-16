Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 11,575 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

