The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

DSGX opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

