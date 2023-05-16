Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 147,205 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Lamb Weston worth $32,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

