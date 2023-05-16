IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 66,579 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LABD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LABD opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $71.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.