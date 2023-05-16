IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 66,579 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LABD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 44,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA LABD opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $71.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.
