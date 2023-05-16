Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after buying an additional 153,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $404.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $405.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

