Jennison Associates LLC Has $33.21 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

