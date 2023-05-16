Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 127,032 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,032 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

