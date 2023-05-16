Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Grows By 13.1%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,832,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $208.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

