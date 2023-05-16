VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.61. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

