VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.61. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
