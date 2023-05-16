Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 3,110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.7 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freehold Royalties

Several research firms have weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

