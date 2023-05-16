Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 3,110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.7 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

