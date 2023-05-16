Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Rises By 12.8%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

