Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

