First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 5,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

