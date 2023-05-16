First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 5,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
