Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

Shares of ENZC opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for infectious disease treatments. The company’s all-human monoclonal antibodies target and neutralize human immunodeficiency virus, and are being employed to produce anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19.

