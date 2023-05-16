Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
