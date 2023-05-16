Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

