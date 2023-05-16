Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

