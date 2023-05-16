Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Meta Data Price Performance

Shares of AIU opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

