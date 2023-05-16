Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Update

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enovis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,005. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

