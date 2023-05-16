Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.