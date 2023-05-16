Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,084.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $34.82.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
