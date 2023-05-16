Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,084.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

