Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,563,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
