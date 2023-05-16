Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,563,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.