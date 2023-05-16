C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 32.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,848 shares of company stock valued at $941,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 23.4 %

Shares of AI opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.56.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Stories

