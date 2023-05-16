Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,533.0 days.
Coles Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.
About Coles Group
