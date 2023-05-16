Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 24,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.