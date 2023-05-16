Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 0.3 %

DAVA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

