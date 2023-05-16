Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 12.7%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

