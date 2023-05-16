Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 12.7%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94.
Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.