Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

AVT opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

