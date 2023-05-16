Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of HELE opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $208.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

