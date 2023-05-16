Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

LOMA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $735.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

