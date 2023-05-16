AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $690,203 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.