Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 640,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Stock Performance

Duluth Company Profile

Shares of DLTH opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.