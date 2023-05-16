DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
DXC Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:DXC opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
- Workhorse Group: Consider Getting Back on the Horse
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.