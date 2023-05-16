DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 948.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

