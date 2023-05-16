Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 717.71% and a negative return on equity of 115.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 337,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
