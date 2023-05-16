Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Drops By 7.0%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,361.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

